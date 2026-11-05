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Cool Science Radio

ScienceFest brings two days of discovery to Utah

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:32 AM MST
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Dr. Shannon Boomgarden, Natural History Museum of Utah archaeologist and University of Utah instructor
Joel Boomgarden
Dr. Shannon Boomgarden, Natural History Museum of Utah archaeologist and University of Utah instructor

From live chemistry demonstrations to behind-the-scenes lab access, a new festival at the Natural History Museum of Utah will give visitors an opportunity to explore science through hands-on experiences, research and conversation.

Dr. Shannon Boomgarden, an archaeologist and director of the Range Creek Field Station, previews ScienceFest, taking place Nov. 7-8. The two-day event will bring scientists and visitors together for demonstrations, scientific talks, creative workshops and community science activities.

Boomgarden shares how the festival aims to make scientific discovery accessible and engaging for people of all ages. She also brings her own perspective as an archaeologist whose research explores prehistoric food storage and maize farming in arid environments. The conversation looks at how events like ScienceFest can connect the public with the people, questions and discoveries shaping scientific research today.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg