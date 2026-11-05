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Cool Science Radio

The science behind why we buy

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:30 AM MST
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Aarron Atkinson-Toal, author of "Influenced: The Science of Why We Buy"
Aarron Atkinson-Toal
Aarron Atkinson-Toal, author of "Influenced: The Science of Why We Buy"

From supermarket shelves to online shopping carts, our purchasing decisions are shaped by more than price and personal preference. Marketers draw on behavioral science, psychology and neuroscience to influence what we notice, how we feel and what we choose to buy.

Dr. Aarron Atkinson-Toal discusses his book "Influenced: The Science of Why We Buy," which examines the hidden forces behind consumer behavior. He explores how emotional triggers, personality traits, brand loyalty and social influences, including friends, family and social media personalities, affect our spending habits.

The conversation looks at how marketing strategies influence everyday decisions, often without our awareness, and why certain products appeal to us more than others. Atkinson-Toal explains how understanding the science of persuasion can help consumers recognize the factors shaping their choices and become more thoughtful about how they shop.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg