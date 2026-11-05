The science behind why we buy

From supermarket shelves to online shopping carts, our purchasing decisions are shaped by more than price and personal preference. Marketers draw on behavioral science, psychology and neuroscience to influence what we notice, how we feel and what we choose to buy.

Dr. Aarron Atkinson-Toal discusses his book "Influenced: The Science of Why We Buy," which examines the hidden forces behind consumer behavior. He explores how emotional triggers, personality traits, brand loyalty and social influences, including friends, family and social media personalities, affect our spending habits.

The conversation looks at how marketing strategies influence everyday decisions, often without our awareness, and why certain products appeal to us more than others. Atkinson-Toal explains how understanding the science of persuasion can help consumers recognize the factors shaping their choices and become more thoughtful about how they shop.