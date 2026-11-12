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Cool Science Radio

DNA identifies king buried beneath parking lot

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:04 AM MST
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Dr. Turi King, author of “The Secrets of Our DNA”
Carl Vivian
Dr. Turi King, author of “The Secrets of Our DNA”

Imagine identifying a king buried beneath a parking lot, using DNA to help solve a centuries-old mystery, or uncovering secrets about people who lived thousands of years ago. DNA has become one of science’s most powerful investigative tools, and few people have used it in more fascinating ways than geneticist Dr. Turi King. Dr. King led the team that identified King Richard III, and in her new book, “The Secrets of Our DNA,” she explores how genetics is reshaping our understanding of history, ancestry, criminal justice and the natural world.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg