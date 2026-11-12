DNA identifies king buried beneath parking lot

Imagine identifying a king buried beneath a parking lot, using DNA to help solve a centuries-old mystery, or uncovering secrets about people who lived thousands of years ago. DNA has become one of science’s most powerful investigative tools, and few people have used it in more fascinating ways than geneticist Dr. Turi King. Dr. King led the team that identified King Richard III, and in her new book, “The Secrets of Our DNA,” she explores how genetics is reshaping our understanding of history, ancestry, criminal justice and the natural world.