Developing a new medicine often requires chemists to build and modify complex molecules, a process that can be time-consuming and difficult. New techniques for changing specific parts of those molecules could help researchers discover better treatments more efficiently.

Dr. David Nagib, Miller Endowed Chair and distinguished professor of chemistry at The Ohio State University, discusses his work developing new approaches to selectively edit carbon-hydrogen bonds. His lab uses highly reactive chemical species called radicals and carbenes to activate parts of molecules that are otherwise difficult to modify, allowing researchers to make changes without rebuilding an entire molecule.

Nagib was recently named one of three 2026 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists laureates, receiving an unrestricted $250,000 prize for his research. He explains how these chemical methods could help scientists create and test variations of promising drug candidates, potentially leading to medicines that are more potent and selective. The conversation explores how advances in organic chemistry could make pharmaceutical discovery faster, more efficient and more accessible.