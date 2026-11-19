Voyager 1 has traveled so far from Earth that a radio signal now takes 24 hours to reach it, marking a historic milestone for the nearly 50-year-old spacecraft. Adam Szabo, a NASA Goddard Space Flight Center scientist who leads Voyager’s magnetometer team, reflects on the mission’s discoveries, from active volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Io to its journey into interstellar space. He describes the challenge of keeping spacecraft built with 1970s technology operating for decades and what Voyager continues to teach us about the space between stars. He also explores the Golden Records aboard the Voyagers and how future missions are building on questions they helped raise.