The Mountain Life - December 22, 2021

Today on The Mountain Life, Lynn and Pete are joined by Dr. Jeanne Falk, a new doctor at Intermountain Park City Hospital. Dr. Falk is an obstetrician/gynecologist, integrative medicine physician, and proud mom. Then, Dr. William Davis, bestselling author of the Wheat Belly books is back with a new book: His new book called Super Gut: A Four-Week Plan to Reprogram Your Microbiome, Restore Health, and Lose Weight.Dr. Davis takes his research and findings a step further and shows that because of our highly processed diet, pesticides, and overuse of antibiotics, our guts are now missing so many of the good bacteria required to be healthy.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.