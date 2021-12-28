© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 28, 2021

Published December 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM MST
Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Manager Tom Fisher (11:29) with a look back at some of the most important issues for the county during 2021. Then, Outgoing Park City Councilmember Steve Joyce (27:20) has a look back at his four years serving the citizens of Park City. Lastly, Founder and Artistic Director of MOMIX Moses Pendleton (41:17) talks about what to expect at the dance company’s two performances in Park City at the Eccles Center.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
