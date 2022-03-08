Local News Hour - March 8, 2022

On today's Local News Hour: (9:40) KPCW Reporter Alexander Cramer with a look back at this year's legislative session and (22:22) Park City Senior Transportation Planner Alex Roy and Trnsit Community Outreach Coordinator Andy Stevenson have detials about the March 16th open house on the city's short range transit plan.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.