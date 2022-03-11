Local News Hour - March 10, 2022

On today's Local News Hour: (5:46) Hearth and Hill Co-Owner Brooks Kirchheimer talks about the opening of his newest venture: Hill's Kitchen and (12:17) Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioanidies has details about the Saints and Sinners Ball March 19th.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.