Local News Hour - March 17, 2022

The Local News Hour for March 17, 2022.

(06:56) Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting.

(20:40) Park City author Duffy Dyer recently released The Unquiet Genius: A Classic World War 2 spy thriller. It’s his third in a series featuring international spy hero Conor Thorn.

(34:59) Summit County Arts Council Ex. Director Jocelyn Scudder has details on this weekend's Winter Arts Showcase.

(43:09) Seasonal resort employees are leaving. That means changes for PCMR and Deer Valley