Local News Hour - March 31, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (05:09) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting, (21:42) Park City School District Business Administrator Todd Hauber explains the school board's action in authorizing up to $42 M in lease revenue bonds and (37:29) newly named Executive Director of Bridge 21 Deb Hartley talks about the organization and her new role.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.