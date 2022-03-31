© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 31, 2022

Published March 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM MDT
LNH 03-31-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (05:09) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting, (21:42) Park City School District Business Administrator Todd Hauber explains the school board's action in authorizing up to $42 M in lease revenue bonds and (37:29) newly named Executive Director of Bridge 21 Deb Hartley talks about the organization and her new role.

(46:02) Transit takes center stage at Thursday’s Park City Council meeting

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
