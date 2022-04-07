© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 7, 2022

Published April 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 04-07-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (07:51) Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, (22:53) Heber City Manager Matt Brower discusses council meeting topics, Smith's Marketplace, UDOT US 40/Main Street alternative and (37:36) Outgoing Utah Education Association President Heidi Matthews has a recap from this year's legislative session.

(03:45) Heber City Council questions mayor’s use of monthly newsletter to share summary of city meeting

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilRoger ArmstrongHeber CityMatt BrowerSmith’s MarketplaceUDOTUtah Education AssociationHeidi MatthewsUtah Legislature
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher