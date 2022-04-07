Local News Hour - April 7, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (07:51) Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, (22:53) Heber City Manager Matt Brower discusses council meeting topics, Smith's Marketplace, UDOT US 40/Main Street alternative and (37:36) Outgoing Utah Education Association President Heidi Matthews has a recap from this year's legislative session.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.