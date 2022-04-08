© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 8, 2022

Published April 8, 2022 at 9:51 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (07:09) Kimball Art Center Executive Director Alday Milliken has details about the current exhibit and upcoming events, (23:02) Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting and (38:10) Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder has details on opportunities for artists.

(04:37) Park City Fire will provide fire service in North Summit for at least 2 more weeks

Alday Milliken Kimball Art Center Jeremy Rubell Park City Summit County Arts Council Jocelyn Scudder local artists
