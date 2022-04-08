Local News Hour - April 8, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (07:09) Kimball Art Center Executive Director Alday Milliken has details about the current exhibit and upcoming events, (23:02) Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting and (38:10) Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder has details on opportunities for artists.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.