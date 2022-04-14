Local News Hour - April 14, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:00) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, (22:27) Utah Rivers Council Executive Director Zach Frankel talks about the dire snowpack and how it's affecting our rivers and reservoirs and (41:15) Park City Institute Director Ari Ioannides and Student Outreach Coordinator Stacey Sayers have details about their student engagement programs.
