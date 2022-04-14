© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 14, 2022

Published April 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM MDT
Local News Hour podcast 4-14-22

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:00) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, (22:27) Utah Rivers Council Executive Director Zach Frankel talks about the dire snowpack and how it's affecting our rivers and reservoirs and (41:15) Park City Institute Director Ari Ioannides and Student Outreach Coordinator Stacey Sayers have details about their student engagement programs.

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilDoug ClydeUtah Rivers CouncilZach FrankelPark City InstituteAri IonnidesStacey Sayers
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher