Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Local News Hour - May 19, 2022

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM MDT
LNH 05-19-22

On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers host Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (07:58) Executive Director of Park City Soccer Club Shelley Gillwald with an update on tryout dates and the upcoming season (22:55) Heber City Councilmember Yvonne Barney discusses the Wasatch Back Economic Summit and Heber City Council meeting and (42:05) Park City Film Director Katy Wang on wrapping up the indoor viewing season, and the return of the summer drive-in series.

(03:37) Park City school board hears bus drivers 'are about to all take other jobs with other districts'
(06:39) A new congressional analysis highlights economic barriers Native Americans continue to face
(19:34) Park City school board appears split about new diversity and equity position
(49:04) A new report shows public land conservation has lagged over the past decade in western states

Local News Hour Park City Soccer ClubShelly GillwaldHeber City CouncilWasatch Back Economic SummitYvonne BarneyPark City FilmKaty Wang
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
