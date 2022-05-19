Local News Hour - May 19, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers host Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (07:58) Executive Director of Park City Soccer Club Shelley Gillwald with an update on tryout dates and the upcoming season (22:55) Heber City Councilmember Yvonne Barney discusses the Wasatch Back Economic Summit and Heber City Council meeting and (42:05) Park City Film Director Katy Wang on wrapping up the indoor viewing season, and the return of the summer drive-in series.
(03:37) Park City school board hears bus drivers 'are about to all take other jobs with other districts'
(06:39) A new congressional analysis highlights economic barriers Native Americans continue to face
(19:34) Park City school board appears split about new diversity and equity position
(49:04) A new report shows public land conservation has lagged over the past decade in western states