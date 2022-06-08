Local News Hour - June 8, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:25) Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken shares more about the new exhibit More Than a Thousand Words and upcoming Monster Draw, (25:07) Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting and (42:57) Co-Founder of Live Like Sam Ron Jackenthal has details on the opening of registration for its summer Thrive program.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.