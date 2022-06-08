© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 8, 2022

Published June 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT
LNH 06-08-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:25) Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken shares more about the new exhibit More Than a Thousand Words and upcoming Monster Draw, (25:07) Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting and (42:57) Co-Founder of Live Like Sam Ron Jackenthal has details on the opening of registration for its summer Thrive program.

(02:57) Counties have systems to ensure secure voting in the Wasatch Back

Local News Hour Leslie ThatcherKimball Art CenterAldy MillikenMatt DiasLive Like SamRon JackenthalPark City Council
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher