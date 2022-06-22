© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 22, 2022

Published June 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:45) High Valley Transit District's Caroline Rodriguez who has the latest on the new rollout of the trip planning feature on the High Valley Transit app, (22:52) Park City Manager Matt Dias who has a preview of this week's city council meeting, (40:30) and Park City Ski and Snow Ex. Director Christie Hind who invites the community to the annual 5k Fun Run on July 4th to benefit the organization.

