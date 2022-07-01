Local News Hour | July 1, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Sean Higgins' guests include:(2:47) Ian Hartley with the Mountain Trails Foundation's weekly report (7:01) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt with an update on development projects throughout the county, (23:56)Wasatch County epidemiologist Chris Smoot who talks about the County Health Department's new wastewater testing for COVID-19, and (36:39) KPCW General Manager Renai Bodley Miller with details on an exciting new offering from the station – the launch of our daily newsletter.
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.