© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 1, 2022

Published July 1, 2022 at 9:49 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 07-01-22.png

On today's Local News Hour, host Sean Higgins' guests include:(2:47) Ian Hartley with the Mountain Trails Foundation's weekly report (7:01) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt with an update on development projects throughout the county, (23:56)Wasatch County epidemiologist Chris Smoot who talks about the County Health Department's new wastewater testing for COVID-19, and (36:39) KPCW General Manager Renai Bodley Miller with details on an exciting new offering from the station – the launch of our daily newsletter.

(4:28) Pre-registration open for Slopeside Village housing at The Canyons

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County Community DevelopmentDirector Pat PuttChris SmootCOVID-19 testingRenai Bodley MillerDaily NewsletterWasatch County Health Department
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins