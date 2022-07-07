Local News Hour | July 7, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (08:04) Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson with a recap on Wednesday's council meeting, and (23:49) Heber City Planning Commission Chair Dennis Gunn with highlights from the joint meeting with City Council this week.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.