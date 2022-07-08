© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 8, 2022

Published July 8, 2022 at 9:56 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (09:21) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan with an update from this month's board meeting, (25:05) Summit County Animal Control Director Stacy Gunn who has tips for keeping your pet safe during the dog days of summer, (37:27) and Heber Valley Chamber Marketing Manager Jessica Broadhead, who takes a look at the lodging numbers for this summer and coming events.

Tags

Local News Hour Greg MaughanSouth Summit School Districtsummit county animal controlStacy GunnPet SafetyJessica BroadheadHeber Valley Tourism
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
