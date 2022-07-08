Local News Hour | July 8, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (09:21) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan with an update from this month's board meeting, (25:05) Summit County Animal Control Director Stacy Gunn who has tips for keeping your pet safe during the dog days of summer, (37:27) and Heber Valley Chamber Marketing Manager Jessica Broadhead, who takes a look at the lodging numbers for this summer and coming events.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.