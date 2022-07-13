© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 13, 2022

Published July 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:26) Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder with an update on the Summit Arts Showcase in Oakley, (19:54) Park City Manager Matt Dias who has a preview of this week's city council meeting, and (37:05) CEO of the Wasatch Mountain Institute Hilary Lambert who has the latest on the opening of the Rock Cliff Nature Center at the Jordanelle reservoir.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
