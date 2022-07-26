Local News Hour | July 26, 2022

On today's Local News Hour guests include: (4:54) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher's final interview and preview of the agenda for Wednesday's meeting, (22:56) Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton and COO Calum Clark have an update on the UOP West Peak expansion and August anti-gala fundraiser and (37:31) Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and board president Rene Wood have a look at local real estate for the first half of 2022.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.