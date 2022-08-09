Local News Hour | August 9, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests are: (5:25) Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young with a preview of this week’s council meeting, which will include discussion of recent property tax evaluations. Then (22:45), Egyptian Youth Theatre Director Jamie Wilcox joins the show with a major donor announcement. Afterwards, (32:58) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers including help with back to school shopping.
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.