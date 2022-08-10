Local News Hour | August 10, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests include: (06:38) Leadership Park City Founder Myles Rademen who has details about the upcoming deadline to apply for Leadership Class 29, (22:33) Parkite Jenn Drummond with details on successfully climbing K2, (37:26) and Principal of Ballet West Academy Park City Allison DeBona has details on upcoming dance programs.
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.