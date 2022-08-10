© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 10, 2022

Published August 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests include: (06:38) Leadership Park City Founder Myles Rademen who has details about the upcoming deadline to apply for Leadership Class 29, (22:33) Parkite Jenn Drummond with details on successfully climbing K2, (37:26) and Principal of Ballet West Academy Park City Allison DeBona has details on upcoming dance programs.

Local News Hour Myles RademanLeadership Class 29Jenn DrummondK2Allison DeBonaBallet West Academy
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
