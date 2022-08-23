Local News Hour | August 23, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: Day 2 of the winter pledge drive with Vail Epic Promis in studio throughout the hour. (14:36) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks who has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, and (31:01) Park City Singers Musical Director Joe Demers and Publicity Volunteer and singer Jill Orschel talk about their return from the 2-year pause for Covid.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.