Local News Hour | September 7, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (09:32) Wasatch County 9/11 Day of Service spokesman Josh Hook discussing volunteer opportunities, (19:20) Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Shellie Barrus sharing the story of the newest homeowner move-in at Silver Creek Village, (35:31) and Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson with a gardens update.
