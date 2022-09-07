© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 7, 2022

Published September 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 09-07-22 (1).png

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (09:32) Wasatch County 9/11 Day of Service spokesman Josh Hook discussing volunteer opportunities, (19:20) Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Shellie Barrus sharing the story of the newest homeowner move-in at Silver Creek Village, (35:31) and Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson with a gardens update.

Tags

Local News Hour Josh HookWasatch County 9/11 Day of ServiceHabitat For HumanityShelley BarrusSilver Creek VillageSloane JohnsonSummit Community Garden
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher