Local News Hour | September 13, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (03:24) Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young, who will talk about Wednesday's county council meeting, and (23:26) Park City Manager Matt Dias with a preview of this week's city council retreat and Thursday's meeting.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.