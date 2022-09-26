Local News Hour | September 26, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour : (7:21) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, (22:09) Friends of Library author John Branch talks about his newest book Sidecountry and (36:42) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.