Local News Hour | September 29, 2022

Published September 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour : (5:29) Summit County Council member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, (26:58) Planned Parenthood of Utah Vice President of Outreach Annabel Sheinberg talks about the get out the vote event Sunday at the J-GO Gallery, and (41:07) Jeff Fishman and Jude Grenny, members of the Park City Gallery Association, have details about tomorrow's monthly gallery stroll.

(2:18) Park City holds first-ever emergency evacuation drill
(23:57) Heber City Council accuses mayor of misrepresenting airport study

Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
