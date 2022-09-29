Local News Hour | September 29, 2022

On today's Local News Hour : (5:29) Summit County Council member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, (26:58) Planned Parenthood of Utah Vice President of Outreach Annabel Sheinberg talks about the get out the vote event Sunday at the J-GO Gallery, and (41:07) Jeff Fishman and Jude Grenny, members of the Park City Gallery Association, have details about tomorrow's monthly gallery stroll.
