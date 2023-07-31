Local News Hour | July 31, 2023
Park City rotarians gather to clean up Rotary Park (02:02)
New Heber Valley equine sanctuary rescues horses from slaughter (04:57)
Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel details this summer's tours (07:24)
‘STD of the Sea’ found on dozens of boats in Wasatch Back (14:28)
Summit County Fair Manager Tyler Orgill shares county fair fun (17:18)
Summit, Wasatch counties opt out of state tax map, create their own (24:56)
Local couple plans to renovate, reopen historic Kamas Theater (28:43)
Kimball Art Center Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson previews festival returning this weekend (31:49)
Deer Creek Reservoir construction, beach closure to last until 2026 (47:16)
Waterways close in High Uintas for non-native fish population control (48:55)