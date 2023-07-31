© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 31, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 31, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT
Mark Maziarz
/
Kimball Art Center

Park City rotarians gather to clean up Rotary Park (02:02)

New Heber Valley equine sanctuary rescues horses from slaughter (04:57)

Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel details this summer's tours (07:24)

‘STD of the Sea’ found on dozens of boats in Wasatch Back (14:28)

Summit County Fair Manager Tyler Orgill shares county fair fun (17:18)

Summit, Wasatch counties opt out of state tax map, create their own (24:56)

Local couple plans to renovate, reopen historic Kamas Theater (28:43)

Kimball Art Center Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson previews festival returning this weekend (31:49)

Deer Creek Reservoir construction, beach closure to last until 2026 (47:16)

Waterways close in High Uintas for non-native fish population control (48:55)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher