Biden strikes hopeful tone, touts successes at Park City fundraiser (03:42)

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update (07:36)

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton has an update on the summer season, upcoming fundraiser and what's next with Utah's Olympic bid (22:38)

Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on programs offered by the foundation (39:49)

SLCA moves to Uintas for 2023 climbing festival (46:57)