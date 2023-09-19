Local News Hour | September 19, 2023
- State audit says Park City School District isn’t following environmental rules (4:11)
- Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (6:43)
- Full reservoirs help bring Wasatch, Summit counties out of drought (19:45)
- Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang, Assistant Professor of Wildland Fire Science at Utah Valley University Brad Washa and climate and air quality scientist Logan Mitchell discuss "Elemental: Reimagining Wildfire." (21:34)
- Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary's Scott van Hartesvelt have details on Hazardous Waste Day (35:24)
- Prosecutors: Letter confiscated in search of Kouri Richins' cell is potential 'witness tampering' (46:48)