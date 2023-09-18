Full reservoirs help bring Wasatch, Summit counties out of drought

Reservoirs in Wasatch and Summit counties are all at healthy water levels, helping alleviate the drought that’s plagued Utah in recent years. Summer rains, snowpack runoff and lower water use this summer have all helped keep water levels high.

Utah Division of Water Resources Drought Coordinator Laura Haskell said the situation is encouraging.

“It has made a huge difference in our drought,” she said. “A year ago, 95% of the state was in severe drought or worse. And today, we don’t have anywhere in severe drought, and less than 10% is in moderate drought.”

All of Wasatch County and a large portion of Summit County were in a state of extreme drought a year ago. Now, Strawberry Reservoir, the largest in Wasatch County, is about 90% full. At capacity, it can hold seven to 10 years’ worth of water.

Haskell said the vast majority of Utah’s water comes from snowmelt, so reservoirs are essential – particularly during the hot months.

“The reservoirs are like our bank account of water that we use in the summer,” she said. “We need those full to have water in the summer.”

With all the reservoirs in Summit and Wasatch counties more than two-thirds full, the areas are no longer considered in drought. But that could change in the future. Haskell said it’s important to remain vigilant about water use.

“We are in a pretty good position, but we just don’t know what we’re going to get this winter,” she said. “And we are in one of the driest states in the nation, so we want to be always aware of our water use.”

She suggested Utahns visit slowtheflow.org to learn ways to conserve water.