Local News Hour | September 20, 2023
- E-bikes still barred from Snyderville Basin singletrack but changes may be coming (3:51)
- Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update (6:49)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council semi-annual strategic planning retreat (22:54)
- Parkites Michelle Holbrook and her son Damon talk about a fundraiser at the NYC marathon to support funding for research of an inherited eye disease (40:09)