Local News Hour | November 3, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM MDT
KPCW weather report (00:12)

First phase of Park City film studio development could be complete by 2025 (05:14)

Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jonathan Pike on open enrollment in Utah (09:02)

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting (23:27)

Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and business analyst at Park City Mountain Meg Steele have an update on today's Live PC Give PC goal and leaderboards (39:59)

