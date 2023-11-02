First phase of Park City film studio development could be complete by 2025

The Park City Council approved the project, dubbed Studio Crossing, in a split vote late last year.

The development was proposed by Utah Film Studio owner Crandall Capital, which previously worked on a housing project in the Newpark area of Kimball Junction.

The local family firm includes Gary Crandall and his son Ryan.

Ryan said the first phase of Studio Crossing could be complete in late 2025.

“The first phase is going to be 208 affordable housing units, anywhere from a studio to a three-bedroom, and 60,000 square feet of commercial space,” he said. “The second phase will be an additional 100 townhomes and condominiums.”

The affordable units will be for people making between 60% and 80% of Summit County’s area median income. That ranges between roughly $62,000 and $83,000 for a single person’s annual salary.

Gary Crandall said they plan to offer affordable studio apartments for $1,650 per month including utilities, although that’s subject to change due to inflation. He also said they plan to construct trail connections, and have talked with Summit County about installing a bike share station there.

Ryan said the new development will bring more traffic to the Quinn’s Junction area.

“Compared to the original development, which was 100% commercial, we actually have reduced traffic,” Ryan Crandall said. “I guess compared to what there is now - nothing - you will have an increase. But what was originally entitled, it will be a huge reduction, about 45% to 47%, so it is a win. And hopefully we’ll be capturing a lot of people with that retail there. Instead of people driving from Kamas or Jordanelle all the way into town, we can kind of cut them off before they have to come into town now that there’ll be some retail out there.”

Ryan said they’ve had a lot of interest from potential businesses. He said a grocery store is not in the proposal, but a smaller bodega offering staples is likely.

“The best restaurant out there right now is the cafeteria at the hospital, which is great food, but there’s not a lot of options. We have a lot of restaurants interested, dental, medical office, a lot of things for the community.”

He said Park City was strongly against any plan to build a gas station on the site.

When complete, the full development will neighbor the Utah Film Studios, which Gary Crandall said has been quiet as of late.

“The movie actors' strike stopped basically everything,” he said. “We’re in talks with Paramount to bring one of the spinoffs of Yellowstone back. We had Yellowstone there for three years, and so we’re talking to them about coming back again as soon as the strike is over with. It actually looks like they’ll be able to come back maybe in February or so.”

More renderings: