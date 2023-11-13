© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 13, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST
Youth Sports Alliance wins new vehicle and $25k (02:36)

Oakley lifts ban on growth with new well coming online(04:52)

Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update.(06:46)

Interim Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens/EATS Kelly Vendetti with an update on the search for a new executive director.(24:55)

RAP recreation grants send nearly $2 million to Summit County parks, open space (34:19)

Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on programs offered by the foundation. (36:23)

Construction ban at Heber Valley Airport lifted, clears way for overhaul(46:33)

Heber City Council to consider deer culling, meat donation program to curb overpopulation(48:54)

