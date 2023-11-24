© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 24, 2023

By Parker Malatesta
Published November 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Park City councilmember ‘humbled’ to receive new 4-year term (01:16)

Holy Cross Ministries Director of Development and Communications Andy Cier on Giving Tuesday and new initiatives at the organization (03:27)

“HYPROV” act comes to Egyptian Theater for Thanksgiving weekend (16:52)

Republic Services offers winter trash delay updates to prevent pileups(19:14)

Park City Gallery Association's last Friday of the month gallery stroll details with J G Gallery's Mike Quest and Jude Grenney along with Relevant Galleries owner Justin Montgomery (20:58)

New Heber City Councilmembers pledge to serve community(31:14)

Upper Canyons parking slated for redevelopment after garage(33:36)

Recycle Utah prepares for busy holiday season (35:38)

Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus on the top stories they are covering (37:48)

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta