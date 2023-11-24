Local News Hour | November 24, 2023

Park City councilmember ‘humbled’ to receive new 4-year term (01:16)

Holy Cross Ministries Director of Development and Communications Andy Cier on Giving Tuesday and new initiatives at the organization (03:27)

“HYPROV” act comes to Egyptian Theater for Thanksgiving weekend (16:52)

Republic Services offers winter trash delay updates to prevent pileups(19:14)

Park City Gallery Association's last Friday of the month gallery stroll details with J G Gallery's Mike Quest and Jude Grenney along with Relevant Galleries owner Justin Montgomery (20:58)

New Heber City Councilmembers pledge to serve community(31:14)

Upper Canyons parking slated for redevelopment after garage(33:36)

Recycle Utah prepares for busy holiday season (35:38)

Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus on the top stories they are covering (37:48)

