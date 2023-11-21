Upper Canyons parking slated for redevelopment after garage

Canyons’ master developer, TCFC Finance, says the garage will not create more parking, because the upper parking lots would be redeveloped if the plan is approved.

At an open house Nov. 20, TCFC representative Laurel Simpson said the goal is “to pull vehicles out of the core and create less vehicular pedestrian conflicts, resulting in a more walkable resort.”

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2023-11-21 155917.png This rendering from TCFC's website shows what the garage would look like from the main roundabout in Lower Canyons Village. TCFC Finance 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2023-11-21 155928.png This rendering shows what the parking garage might look like from state Route 224. TCFC Finance

According to Simpson, the master plan for Canyons always designated the lower part of the village as the right place to put parking. So TCFC is already entitled to build a parking garage, but it’s asking for an extra four feet, which will require county approval.

She says the four extra feet are to accommodate a roof, which would make winter maintenance easier and more energy-efficient. County code also has dark sky provisions that seem to conflict with other requirements for bright lights in the garage, which an upper level roof would solve.

Simpson also says it wouldn’t work to dig four feet down.

“The problem with lowering the garage four feet, meant that the level one wasn't a walkout to the Plaza, which was one of the main benefits of configuring the garage, the way that we configured the garage.”

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt is the one who would say yes or no to the extra height.

Even with the four extra feet, Simpson says the garage will be slightly lower than Slopeside Village, the employee housing complex right next door.

The construction would have three phases: putting in the actual garage, building a pedestrian plaza near the Cabriolet lift and then adding new businesses to the plaza.

While the project is under construction, the upper lots will be needed to handle parking. TCFC did not say what kinds of buildings will go on the lots after that.

Once it’s built, the garage will have pickup and dropoff circulation for shuttles, including Canyons Village Connect. It will have electric vehicle chargers and may pave the way for paid parking.

The company said it hopes the garage and pedestrian plaza can open for the 2025-2026 winter season. Click here for more information.