Local News Hour | December 6, 2023

Utah Avalanche Report (03:04)

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, including the applications for a new gas station in Quinn's Junction and a proposed parking garage in lower Canyons Village.(04:09)

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps Tuesday's meeting and the discussion to approve a new ski-in-ski-out village at Deer Valle's Snow Park. (24:05)

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang and Executive Director of The Bicycle Collective Donna McAleer talk about the doc "Uncharitable" and post film panel showing December 7th at the Jim Santy. (37:50)

