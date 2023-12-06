© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 6, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Utah Avalanche Report (03:04)

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, including the applications for a new gas station in Quinn's Junction and a proposed parking garage in lower Canyons Village.(04:09)

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps Tuesday's meeting and the discussion to approve a new ski-in-ski-out village at Deer Valle's Snow Park. (24:05)

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang and Executive Director of The Bicycle Collective Donna McAleer talk about the doc "Uncharitable" and post film panel showing December 7th at the Jim Santy. (37:50)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher