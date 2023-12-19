Local News Hour | December 19, 2023
KPCW Weather Report (00:05)
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:31)
Wasatch Assistant County Manager Heber Lefgren with a preview of this week's county council meeting (06:38)
For Utah’s LGBTQ Catholics, pope’s same-sex couple blessings signal a church open to all (18:32)
Mountainlands Housing Resource Director Megan McKenna and Housing Navigator Angelica Espinoza(21:04)
Synderville Basin residents split on potential 2024 recreation bond (33:55)
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Board Member Jim Bedell have an update on Recycle Utah's move (35:35)