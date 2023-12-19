© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 19, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST
KPCW Weather Report (00:05)

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:31)

Wasatch Assistant County Manager Heber Lefgren with a preview of this week's county council meeting (06:38)

For Utah’s LGBTQ Catholics, pope’s same-sex couple blessings signal a church open to all (18:32)

Mountainlands Housing Resource Director Megan McKenna and Housing Navigator Angelica Espinoza(21:04)

Synderville Basin residents split on potential 2024 recreation bond (33:55)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Board Member Jim Bedell have an update on Recycle Utah's move (35:35)

