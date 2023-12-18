Synderville Basin residents split on potential 2024 recreation bond

Basin Rec has discussed bonding for between $50 million and $80 million next year. That means asking voters if they’d support a temporary tax hike to foot the bill.

District Director Dana Jones says the poll shows about a third of Basin residents are in favor of bonding in 2024. A third are against bonding, and the other third are undecided.

“People in the middle that could be swayed one way or another depending on what we're building, what we're asking for, how much we're asking for,” Jones said.

She says she is hopeful Basin Rec’s board will decide whether to put a bond on the ballot in the next couple of months, so they can get as much information as possible to residents prior to a vote.

“So there aren't a lot of questions at the last minute and people trying to figure out what the heck we're doing,” she said.

According to Jones, the priority for such a bond would be to fund facilities. That includes development planned for the Silver Creek Village area, where Basin Rec owns about 100 acres.

Some options for the land include a new rec center, sports fields, open space or trails.

If Basin Rec builds another fieldhouse out there, Jones thinks it could lighten the load on its Kimball Junction location.

“Pretty much any time of the day the parking lot is full, and the building is full, and people are in there enjoying it,” she said. “But as we grow, we're just not going to be able to fit into that facility anymore.”

Park City Municipal put a $30 million bond on the 2023 ballot that would have paid for new pickleball courts and an outdoor ice rink. Park City voters rejected it: 55% against and 45% for.

Jones says the board could decide as soon as January whether to send the bond to November’s ballot.