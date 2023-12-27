Local News Hour | December 27, 2023

Utah Avalanche Center report (01:46)

Property owners file lawsuit against Wasatch County and State Tax Commission(04:51)

Jason Curry with Utah Department of Natural Resources talks about Utah's remarkable growth in the state's outdoor recreation economy (08:11)

Parker Sever new Heber Police Chief (27:45)

Program director Casey & Charley's Foundation for Dogs and Kids Maritza Refuerzo has details about the opening of The Lounge aka Casey & DCharley's Lectura Lounge in Prospector (42:54)