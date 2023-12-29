Local News Hour | December 29, 2023
- Utah Avalanche Center report (1:20)
- Roughly 40% of Treasure Mountain Junior High soil piles have been removed (4:03)
- Thinner snowpack requires dynamic trail closures, limits grooming at Park City Mountain (6:49)
- Director of Wasatch High School's CAPS program Wes Broadbent on providing practical work experience to students by partnering with local businesses (9:29)
- KPCW GM Renai Bodley Miller and Development Director Sarah Ervin discuss Year End Giving and its importance to this public radio station. (25:24)
- Park City child care scholarship program launches Jan. 1 (38:28)
- Ranger Doug part of the Grammy Award-winning comedy cowboys act "Riders in the Sky" talks about their performances at the Egyptian Theater January 4-7 (39:32)
- Three main roads in Summit County will get upgrades in 2024 (46:32)