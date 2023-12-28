Park City child care scholarship program launches Jan. 1

Park City Municipal has partnered with Upwards, a national child care network that will process applications and distribute funds to regulated providers.

The Park City Council allocated $1 million to support child care during the budget process after hearing from many families about increased tuition and long waitlists to enroll. Federal funding for child care that came as a result of the pandemic expired in 2023.

The program offers two different scholarships for families, and a financial incentive to providers.

The assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis each month starting Jan. 1.

People can find out if they qualify, learn more about the program, and apply on Upwards' website or app.