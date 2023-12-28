© 2023 KPCW

Park City child care scholarship program launches Jan. 1

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST
Many parents told the city council to support a proposal called Park City Cares About Kids, which calls for roughly $2 million from the city to fund care for over 100 children for one year.
ALEXANDER MAZURKEVICH/Mazur Travel - stock.adobe.com
/
408636002
Many parents called on the city to provide funding for local child care earlier in 2023.

Park City’s new child care assistance program will be open to applicants at the beginning of 2024.

Park City Municipal has partnered with Upwards, a national child care network that will process applications and distribute funds to regulated providers.

The Park City Council allocated $1 million to support child care during the budget process after hearing from many families about increased tuition and long waitlists to enroll. Federal funding for child care that came as a result of the pandemic expired in 2023.

The program offers two different scholarships for families, and a financial incentive to providers.

The assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis each month starting Jan. 1.

People can find out if they qualify, learn more about the program, and apply on Upwards' website or app.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta