Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 2, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 2, 2024 at 1:26 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:40)

Deer Valley navigating lighter snowpack limiting open, groomed trails(04:11)

Utah’s new voter affiliation deadline and other laws to ring in 2024(07:37)

Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial documentary features new interview with juror(09:40)

Wasatch County Manager has a preview of this week's county council meeting (12:55)

Park City Senior Center representatives Cheryl Soshnik and new president Liz Novak (23:20 )

Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (37:10)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher