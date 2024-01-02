Local News Hour | January 2, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:40)
Deer Valley navigating lighter snowpack limiting open, groomed trails(04:11)
Utah’s new voter affiliation deadline and other laws to ring in 2024(07:37)
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial documentary features new interview with juror(09:40)
Wasatch County Manager has a preview of this week's county council meeting (12:55)
Park City Senior Center representatives Cheryl Soshnik and new president Liz Novak (23:20 )
Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (37:10)