Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 26, 2024

By Roger Goldman
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:34 AM MST
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:48)

PC Rotary Ember Conley community grants now accepting applications (6:18)

Summit County, Dakota Pacific explore expanding Kimball Junction park-and-ride together (12:31)

Height still main concern in Park City’s Yarrow hotel redevelopment(15:12)

Heber councilmember says bypass ‘can’t come soon enough’(17:55)

Professor Powder Jim Steenburgh discusses the current weather pattern and why Utah won't see more snow until February(20:10)

Name proposed for new Wasatch County high school(31:36)

'West Hills' sponsor holds private meetings with landowners(32:48)

Dark Skies group falls short on petition drive(35:00)

Lauren Gustus of the Salt Lake Tribune has an update on top stories (37:16)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
