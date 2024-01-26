Local News Hour | January 26, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:48)
PC Rotary Ember Conley community grants now accepting applications (6:18)
Summit County, Dakota Pacific explore expanding Kimball Junction park-and-ride together (12:31)
Height still main concern in Park City’s Yarrow hotel redevelopment(15:12)
Heber councilmember says bypass ‘can’t come soon enough’(17:55)
Professor Powder Jim Steenburgh discusses the current weather pattern and why Utah won't see more snow until February(20:10)
Name proposed for new Wasatch County high school(31:36)
'West Hills' sponsor holds private meetings with landowners(32:48)
Dark Skies group falls short on petition drive(35:00)
Lauren Gustus of the Salt Lake Tribune has an update on top stories (37:16)