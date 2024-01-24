Name proposed for new Wasatch County high school

The district’s board of education heard a presentation at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23, proposing a name and school colors for Wasatch County’s second high school.

The naming committee said they want to pursue Deer Creek High School as the name for the campus now under construction.

“All the streams in Heber Valley lead into Deer Creek,” Wasatch High School principal Justin Kelly said. “Once that water shoots out the other side through the power plant, metaphorically, we want our students to go power the world.”

They propose the motto “A Dam Good School” to go on the front of the building.

For colors, the committee said it wants blue because of the reservoir and silver because of the valley’s mining history. Mascot ideas are still in progress, but the Mountaineers is a leading contender.

Next, the board and members of the community will be asked to share feedback about the proposed name.

From there, either the Deer Creek name will become official or the district will go back to the drawing board.

The new high school is expected to open in fall 2026.