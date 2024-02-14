Local News Hour | February 14, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:11)
- Kamas Valley questions feasibility of new town ‘West Hills’ (7:51)
- Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson, Board President Jon Schuman and MLS statistician Bronson Calder have details on 4th quarter stats (11:02)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (24:05)
- Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner has a look ahead at the events happening in the valley (41:34)