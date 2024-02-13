Kamas Valley questions feasibility of new town ‘West Hills’

Over 100 people came out to South Summit Middle School the night of Feb. 12, most to oppose the would-be town of West Hills, which is proposed on roughly 3,200 acres between Hideout and Kamas.

Late last year, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor commissioned consultants from LRB Public Finance Advisors to see if such a town could balance its budget.

LRB found West Hills could raise enough taxes to survive—but only with “substantial” development.

Those findings worry locals who don’t want to see buildings or taxes go up. And LRB admits one or both may need to happen if West Hills incorporates.

LRB Vice President Fred Philpot presented the findings Feb. 12 at the first public meeting about the proposed incorporation. The town's sponsor held seven closed-door meetings with different area landowners in the weeks prior.



First public comment on town

More than just residents within the incorporation boundaries came to the public meeting. More than a dozen spoke in opposition, and only two said they wanted West Hills to incorporate: Rich and Sam Castor, brothers who own about 260 acres south of 248.

Volunteer firefighter Clayton Querry, who lives in Francis, points out West Hills incorporation may mean valley-wide organizations, like the fire department, raise taxes again to keep up.

“I don’t live in the affected area, but I happen to be a part of the affected area,” another resident put it.

Residents within the incorporation raise their own tax concerns. Democrat Alley resident Margie Christiansen said if the town issues bonds to pay for the cost of new infrastructure—and then disbands—the residents will still be saddled with paying back those bonds.

It’s not unheard of to undo incorporation. Cedar Highlands in Iron County dissolved in 2020, two years after incorporating, due to a lack of commercial development.

West Hills would also depend on commercial, and residential, taxes.

Sponsor Derek Anderson, a real estate attorney who owns about 70 acres in West Hills, provided LRB with buildout estimates that shows taxes would remain flat.

He told KPCW they don’t reflect any specific development plan, and stressed he's not in favor of a tax increase.

LRB Public Finance Advisors This table appears on page 12 of the West Hills feasibility study and describes the sort of growth LRB said is required to keep taxes flat if the town incorporates.

"On the feasibility process, and the 5-year buildout projection, we relied on financial experts to analyze the financial viability of certain mixtures of residential and commercial growth," Anderson said.

The consultants found the mixture Anderson ultimately submitted would be viable. Taxes only go up if the town wants to build a government office or doesn't proceed with development.

Some residents complained Monday it seemed like a conflict of interest. For the incorporation process to continue, the numbers had to show West Hills could self-sustain.

Anderson told KPCW state law “essentially requires” collaboration among consultants, sponsors and the lieutenant governor to create an accurate feasibility study.

However, Kamas City Councilmember and Eastern Summit County Planning Commissioner David Darcey said the consultants have been wrong before.



Officials express doubts

Specifically, in 2018 LRB projected South Summit School District would have nearly 600 more students in 2024.

“It's actually down by 61 students,” Darcey said.

Before LRB released the final draft of the feasibility study, it had to send a draft to Anderson, the lieutenant governor’s office, Summit County, South Summit Fire Protection District, South Summit School District, Summit County Sheriff's Office and Weber Basin Water Conservancy District.

Similar to Darcey, Summit County staff thought the 5-year West Hills growth projections were generous.

The University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute estimates Summit County will have about 48,000 people in 2028, the same numbers used by LRB.

But according to Summit County Economic Development and Housing Director Jeff Jones, the county’s internal models estimate there will be 2,000 fewer. The county's growth rate was 0.6% between 2022 and 2023.

Jones also said 38.9% of housing units in Summit County are classified as “vacant,” so not all West Hills units should be presumed occupied.

At the Feb. 12 public hearing, when asked about whether LRB’s predictions typically mirror what happens in reality, Philpot said LRB did not study “the actual impact of incorporation post-incorporation.”



What's next?

There will be a second public hearing, but its date hasn't been announced.

Residents within West Hills also have a second chance to request exclusion. The deadline is now March 13, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Ultimately, incorporation would only happen if a majority of voters within the proposed boundaries vote for it.

West Hills' sponsor needs 10% of registered voters in the boundaries—including the owners of at least 10% of the area and 7% of the land value—to sign another petition to get it on the next November ballot.

More information, including the feasibility study and exclusion form, is at ltgovernor.utah.gov/incorporations.